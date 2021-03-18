Gov. Abbott places state resources on standby in preparation for severe weather across Texas

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conferenced about migrant children detentions Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott placed numerous resources on standby in preparation for heavy rainfall, flash flooding and damaging winds that are expected in Texas Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

“With heavy rain, high winds, and blizzard conditions expected in parts of the state overnight, Texans should be cautious of flood risks and potential damage from this weather event,” Abbott said. “The resources I have rostered will help our communities prepare and respond to any emergencies that arise during these storms.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has rostered the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Type 3 Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with Hoist Capability

Texas Department of Transportation: Crews Pretreating Roadways and Maintaining 24 Hour Operations.

Texans were also urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts

Build an emergency supply kit . For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.