HPD: 2 people fatally shot in Houston’s Midtown area

HOUSTON – Two people were fatally shot late Friday night in Houston’s Midtown neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 10:27 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Main Street. A group of individuals on scooters were riding through the area. Two of the individuals left the group and traveled through the parking area of a McDonald’s location. The pair came across another group standing by a vehicle in the parking lot. The groups began arguing and the exchange escalated into a disturbance involving weapons, said HPD Commander Lorenzana. At some point, shots were fired.

Two people were fatally shot in the incident.

No suspect information has been released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.