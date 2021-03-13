Here’s what Houston-area residents think about reopening Texas: Inside our KPRC 2/Google survey

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 partnered with Google to survey Houston area residents on the reopening of Texas.

The study, conducted between March 5 and March 10, was set amid the backdrop of Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that the restrictions would end in Texas on March 10.

Big takeaways - What people said

On lifting restrictions: Asked which restrictions should be lifted, only 2.79% said the mask mandate should be lifted. The survey said nearly 21% of businesses (20.96%) should be able to operate at 100%. Nearly 23% of respondents (22.55%) said both restrictions should be lifted, while nearly 54% said neither restriction should be lifted (53.69%).

On protective measures: Once the statewide COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, 76% of respondents said they would wear a mask (76.45%). Among the respondents, nearly 68% said they would practice social distancing (67.66%). Nearly 58% said they would limit public gatherings and outings (57.88%). In terms of public places, 40 percent said they would only go into public places that mandate masks (40.32%). Nearly 43 percent said they would continue to work remotely if it’s possible (42.71%). Among respondents, only 12 percent said they would take none of the listed measures to protect against COVID-19, while less than 1% said they would take “other” measures (.60%).

On getting back to normal: Nearly 41 percent of people who responded to the survey said they would feel comfortable seeing friends and family more after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted (40.72%). Nearly 36% of people surveyed said they would feel comfortable eating indoors at restaurants (35.53%). Vacations were on the minds of nearly 34% of those surveyed who said they would feel comfortable going on a getaway (33.93%). Others said they would feel comfortable going back to work on-site (21.56%), while others said they would attend public gatherings with comfort (22.16%). The greatest percentage, however, came from those who said they would feel comfortable doing none of these activities (43.71%).

On education: When restrictions are lifted, a majority of respondents said they agree with students in a school with masks (53.89%). Only 13.77% of respondents said they agree students should be in school without masks. In terms of teachers and staff, nearly 53% said they agree with them wearing masks (52.89%). Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they agree with a hybrid plan of remote and in-school learning (29.34%). Remote learning is agreeable to 19.16% of those surveyed while 17.17% said they don’t know or don’t care. Less than 1% had other responses (0.40%).

Who responded

In the survey of 501 people, 46% of respondents were male, 30% were female and 24% were unknown. Of the respondents, 7% were ages 18-24, 10% were 25-34, 11% were 35-44, 12% were 45-54, 21% were 55-64 and 14% were 65 and older. Of those surveyed, 25% were of unknown age.

In terms of location, 16% of respondents live in South Texas, while 84% live in metro Houston, including the areas of Conroe, Cypress, Fulshear, League City, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Rosenburg, Spring, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and Tomball.

The survey included 378 people who identified their race as Caucasian or other, 56 people identified as African American, 48 as Hispanic and 28 as Asian.

As for political affiliation, respondents described themselves in the following way: 10% “very conservative,” 17% “somewhat conservative, 19% “moderate but lean conservative, 16% “moderate but lean liberal”, 11% “somewhat liberal, and 6% “very liberal.” Of those surveyed, 21% responded that they “prefer(red) not to say.”