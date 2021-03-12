American Rescue Plan: Local officials to address how $1.9T plan will impact Houston, Harris County

HOUSTON – Local officials are slated to hold a news conference Friday at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the passage of the American Rescue Plan and its direct impact on Houston, Harris County, and area school districts.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Texas Rep. Al Green (TX-09); U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX-29), Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Independent School District Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, and other local officials are expected to attend the event.

