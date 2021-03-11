5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, March 11

Here are things to know for Thursday, March 11:

1. Judge Lina Hidalgo makes remarks after COVID-19 restrictions end in Texas

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed the expiration of the state COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday afternoon.

Hidalgo turned the focus less on businesses reopening at 100% and the ending of the state’s mask mandate, and more on the number of vaccines being distributed.

“There’s a lot of focus today on 100% -- on businesses being able to reopen to 100% and everybody lifting the mask mandate in the state,” Hidalgo said. “I’d like to focus on another number today, and that is 9.8%.”

The judge reported that 9.8% of people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated in Harris County. She said the number is now fewer than one in 10 people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in the county.

Read more.

Ad

2. How Houston-area school districts are responding after Gov. Abbott lifts mask order

Several Houston-area school districts are responding after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the lifting of business capacity limits and the state’s mask mandate.

Under the executive order, which went into effect March 10, Abbott added that public schools may operate under the standard health protocols issued by the Texas Education Agency. Private schools and colleges are expected to follow the same standard.

Houston-area school districts have issued statements on how they plan to move forward.

Read more.

3. Texas expands vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and older starting next week

Texas health officials announced Wednesday expanded coronavirus vaccine eligibility requirements that begin next week.

In a tweet, officials at the Department of State Health Services said anyone 50 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday as part of the state’s Phase 1C rollout.

Ad

Read more.

4. Houston VA now offering COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled veterans of all ages

The Houston VA is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to any veteran enrolled with the VA health care system -- regardless of their age, according to a release.

The vaccine will be available at several vaccination clinics scheduled this week. No appointment is necessary to attend any of the events listed below.

Read more.

Ad

5. Memorial Hermann holding clinic next week aimed at vaccinating teachers, child care workers

Memorial Hermann is holding a drive-thru clinic next week aimed at vaccinating teachers and child care workers.

The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and Monday at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

The goal is to vaccinate about 10,000 people during the two-day clinic.

Only educational and child care workers who are eligible to receive the vaccine according to the definition established by the Texas Department of State Health Services will be vaccinated.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in