5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, March 10

Here are things to know for Wednesday, March 10:

1. Texas no longer has a statewide mask mandate. But face coverings are still required in some businesses and public places.

Texas’ statewide mask mandate has ended as of March 10. Businesses are also now allowed to operate at full capacity as long as the hospitals in their region haven’t been treating a large share of patients for COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott announced he was loosening those restrictions so “businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.”

Health officials still emphasize the importance of wearing face masks to contain spread of the virus, alongside handwashing and social distancing. Several Democratic leaders called the executive order “dangerous,” including President Joe Biden, who said it was a “big mistake” to end the mask mandate. In addition, three of Abbott’s four coronavirus medical advisers say they were not directly consulted before he lifted the mandate.

2. Daily COVID-19 case totals are ticking up again in Texas

The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing again in Texas.

Data from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday showed the two-week rolling average of new cases in the state has increased by 500.3 per day, or 10.1%. The uptick came as the state prepared to lift its masking mandate Wednesday.

3. Johnson & Johnson set to begin COVID-19 vaccine trials on children in Houston in next few weeks

Enrollment will soon begin for a pediatric Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial in Harris County, according to DM Clinical Research.

The trial is set to begin in the next few weeks and will include participants who are under the age of 18.

DM Clinical Research started the initiative “Houston Fights COVID-19.” So far, the group has enrolled thousands of adults and adolescents in trials sponsored by Moderna, Pfzier and other drug companies.

“What we are doing right now is, we are creating our pool of patients and trying to get out into the community to talk to these parents to see who is interested and who would want to join,” said Sarah Hasan, a researcher with DM Clinical Research. “The reason, and the fact that we are open for the younger population, including babies and infants, just shows that the data we collected from the older kids, the teenage studies and the adults studies, shows really, really positive data, and because of that, that’s how we are able to do these other studies.”

4. Abbott calls on Biden administration to ‘step up’ at the Texas-Mexico border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference Tuesday and called on the Biden administration to help address the state’s border security efforts.

“This crisis is the result of President Biden’s open-door policies,” Abbott said. “It invites illegal immigration. It is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas right now.”

Abbott said Border Patrol warned the Biden administration that an influx of migrants was coming and about the tremendous strain the surge is now putting on Border Patrol resources in South Texas.

“It is clear, they are completely unprepared for what is going on the border, and they are going to be even more unprepared for what will be happing in the coming months,” Abbott said.

5. Legislation backed by casino giant would allow casinos, sports gambling in Texas

Two Texas lawmakers on Tuesday filed legislation backed by the gaming empire Las Vegas Sands that would legalize casino gambling in Texas.

The legislation was filed by Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin, in the House and Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, in the Senate. The proposals would create special casino licenses for four “destination resorts” in the state’s four largest metropolitan areas: Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. At the same time, it would establish a Texas Gaming Commission to regulate the casinos, and it would separately legalize sports betting.

The legislation would require amending the Texas Constitution, which currently bans most gaming in Texas. That is only possible with a two-thirds vote of lawmakers in both chambers, and then voter approval in the November election.

