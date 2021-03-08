Help find him: Fugitive wanted in connection with the aggravated sexual assault of a child

David Harrison Jr., 44, is wanted in connection with the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection with the aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The incident happened on June 29, 2020 at a location in the 6000 block of Doulton Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the victim reported the abuse, and after further investigation, authorities were able to identify 44-year-old David Harrison Jr. as the primary suspect. He was subsequently charged in connection with the abuse.

Harrison is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

According to authorities, Harrison has previously been charged and convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He has also been charged with felon in possession of a deadly weapon, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Harrison’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.