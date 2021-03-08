Have you seen him? Authorities looking for man accused of indecency with a child

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for help finding a man who has been accused of performing indecent sexual acts with a child.

The incident happened in December 2016 at a location in the 12000 block of Dornwayne Court, according to authorities.

Police said the victim reported the abuse, and after further investigation, authorities were able to identify Manuel Molina Osorio, 40, as the primary suspect. He was subsequently charged with indecency with a child, authorities said.

Osorio is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Osorio’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.