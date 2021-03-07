HPD: Man dead after accidentally shooting himself

HOUSTON – A man died late Saturday night after accidentally shooting himself, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 9 p.m. a group of friends visiting the area was driving around searching for a hotel to stay in when one of the individuals accidentally discharged a firearm and struck himself in the leg, said Adam Bevley, a detective with the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division.

The group pulled into a gas station in the 4400 block of Bissonnet Street and contacted police.

The injured individual was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional information in the case was released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.