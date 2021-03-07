Beyoncé, Trae tha Truth pay tribute to 13-year-old girl that fought brain cancer optimistically

Lyric “Yhung” Chanel stole the hearts of thousands of people for her strength and resilience during her years-long battle with brain cancer and anaplastic ependymoma.

After Lyric died on Friday, Houston’s own Beyoncé and Trae tha Truth shared emotional tributes to the 13-year-old Instagram sensation, who reached over 240,000 followers.

Beyoncé released a cappella medley of her hit songs “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo” and “Love on Top,” along with an emotional video montage in celebration of Lyric’s life.

She ended the emotional piece by saying: “I love you with all of my heart.”

This was not the first time Beyoncé honored the young survivor.

Back in September, Lyric received a bouquet of white flowers from Beyoncé after posting a throwback video of her preschool-self singing the star’s 2011 hit “Love on Top.”

Lyric’s family shared a video of Lyric alongside the flowers with a message that read: “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers. Thank you so much @beyonce. Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the Best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you.”

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson said Lyric brought “light and hope to the world.”

“Rest In Peace beautiful Little Queen. You brought so much light and hope to the world. You are resting in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Prayers up for Her Mom, who was a soldier. Warrior for your baby!” she wrote on Instagram.

Lyric also developed a close relationship with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth, who became a significant figure in her life. The two shared several memories together, including trips to the studio and events around Houston, meet-and-greets with other celebrities and visits at the hospitals.

Trae Tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier Thompson III, also shared Saturday that he set up for a picture of Lyric to be projected on buildings in Atlanta during All-Star weekend.

“I had to make them feel your presence,” he wrote on Instagram.

Last year, Lyric underwent surgery at the Texas Medical Center to remove a tumor, according to her GoFundMe page. Unfortunately, the tumor grew back and aggressively spread two months later. Doctors concluded that there was nothing else they could do.