Constable: Man arrested after breaking 74-year-old woman’s hip during argument

A man was arrested after breaking an elderly woman’s hip during an argument, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on February 28, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8400 block of Silver Lure Drive in Atascocita in reference to a disturbance. On arrival, units located a 74-year-old victim suffering from a hip injury.

The woman told deputies she was involved in a verbal disturbance with a man she knew named Austin Holmes, 20. She said the disturbance turned violent and Holmes pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Paramedics assessed the woman at the scene and determined she had broken her hip.

Holmes was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Injury to the Elderly, said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.His bond was set at $30,000 out of the 182nd District Court.