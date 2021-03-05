Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in connection with sexual abuse of child

Hernan Esteban Quiroz Juez, 35, was arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, police said.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man that is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

Hernan Esteban Quiroz Juez, 35, is accused of performing indecent sexual acts with a child in April 2020 at a place in the 11900 block of Dunlap Street.

Police said Juez was identified as the suspect after the abuse was reported by the child.

Juez is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Juez’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.