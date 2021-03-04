70ºF

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl who police say was abducted in College Station

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl that officials say was abducted from Treehouse Trail in College Station. (Arizona DPS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl that officials say was abducted from Treehouse Trail in College Station.

Officials said because of Adeline Paige Welch’s medical conditions, she is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury. Officials are also searching for the suspect, Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, who is possibly driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate MWS8187. Authorities say the vehicle also has a “Princess on Board” sticker in the rear window.

Anyone who has information on Welch’s or Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

