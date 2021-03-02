United Airlines to offer $70 one-way flights: Here’s where you can go

HOUSTON – Houston, treat yourself to a getaway this spring.
United Airlines is offering a sale on flights to warmer areas, specifically destinations with 70 degrees.
One-way fares to destinations such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, and Las Vegas are as low as $70. Taxes and fees are added to the sale price.
United travelers can take advantage of zero change fees and everyday low fares to destinations of their choice.
A flight from Houston to Phoenix is on sale for $65 if booked Economy ($39 if booked Basic Economy) while the lowest price for a flight from Houston to Orlando is $89.
