United Airlines to offer $70 one-way flights: Here’s where you can go

HOUSTON – Houston, treat yourself to a getaway this spring.

United Airlines is offering a sale on flights to warmer areas, specifically destinations with 70 degrees.

One-way fares to destinations such as Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, and Las Vegas are as low as $70. Taxes and fees are added to the sale price.

United travelers can take advantage of zero change fees and everyday low fares to destinations of their choice.

A flight from Houston to Phoenix is on sale for $65 if booked Economy ($39 if booked Basic Economy) while the lowest price for a flight from Houston to Orlando is $89.

