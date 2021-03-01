Charges upgraded for man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man arrested in connection with a disturbance at a convenience store in north Houston is now facing an upgraded charge after investigators said they were able to connect the man with a nearby fatal shooting.

The incident happened around 11: 35 p.m. Thursday, at a convenience store on Rosamond Street and Werner Street near the North Freeway, authorities said.

Police said they received a call about a disturbance at the store, and when they arrived, they found Tracy Miles outside the store.

The 46-year-old was detained, and authorities said they recovered a pistol from him. After the initial discovery, Miles was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, police said.

After further investigation, police said Miles made them aware of a second scene at a nearby apartment complex where a man had been shot, police said.

Officers said the 34-year-old man found at the La Casita apartment complex had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

According to police, Miles’ original charge was subsequently upgraded to murder.