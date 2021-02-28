HPD: Man fatally shot while trying to get stolen car back

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed early sunday while attempting to retrieve his stolen car, according to the Houston Police Department.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Renwick Drive in reference to a shooting. On arrival, units located a gunshot victim dead at the scene, said Lt. M. Pavel with HPD’s Night Command.

Preliminary information suggests the victim stopped at a gas station in the 6000 block of Southwest Fwy prior to the shooting. Whilst there, he stepped away from his vehicle to talk with several friends. A suspect, described as a Black male wearing a red hoodie, jumped into the victim’s car and drove off. The victim and a friend got into the friend’s vehicle and began chasing the suspect, said Pavel.

About five to ten minutes into the chase, both vehicles stopped. The suspect got out of the stolen car while the victim got out of his friend’s car. Somehow, the victim ended up in the passenger seat of his car. Investigators said it’s unclear if he was pulled into the vehicle or if he jumped into the vehicle. The chase resumed and at some point the suspect and the victim’s friend exchanged gunfire and the victim was fatally struck in the neck.

The suspect abandoned the car and fled the scene.

The victim’s friend was taken into custody later Sunday morning.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.