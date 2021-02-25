Suspect shoots at responding officer at College Station apartment, officials say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A gunman is on the run after firing several shots at a responding officer at a College Station apartment complex, according to the College Station Police Department.

The officer responded to a civil disturbance call around 9:45 a.m. at the apartment complex, located at 134 Luther Street.

Police said the officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the man and woman in the parking lot, but the man pulled out a gun and began shooting at the officer as the man ran into the apartments. Police said the man does not live in the apartments and currently searching in the area for the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect has a long history of assault cases and has a current arrest warrant out for a parole violation.

Police are asking residents who live in the Southgate or have a line-of-sight to Southgate to shelter-in-place by locking their doors and place wall barriers between them and the outside as possible.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office deputies and several other agencies, including SWAT, are also assisting in the shooting.

This is a developing story.