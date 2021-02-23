VIDEO: Police looking for impersonators who tried to pull someone over, attempt robbery

Houston Police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspects of an aggravated robbery who attempted to impersonate police and pull over a driver.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs help identifying four suspects responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to the department, the incident occurred the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 7 in Houston.

The victim told authorities he was followed on US 59 near Tidwell by an unmarked white truck with red and blue strobe lights on in the dash; however, noticed the truck was occupied by four males and did not believe they were police officers.

The truck continued to pursue the victim and attempted to pull him over as he eventually exited the freeway at Parker and entered a neighborhood.

The victim was followed onto the 3100 block of Orlando Street where the truck cut him off, causing him to stop.

According to the department, the driver exited the truck and attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint.

The victim was able to accelerate around the truck and get away; however, his vehicle was struck six times before the suspect returned to the truck and fled the scene.

A home surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle moments before the incident.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division, the suspects are described as four Hispanic males.

The department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to directly contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.