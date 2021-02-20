Update: All 1,000 Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled

Update: Memorial Hermann announced all 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been filled.

Memorial Hermann announced it is offering approximately 1,000 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at its Memorial Hermann Medical Group West University and Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in League City.

These appointments are available Feb. 20-2, for those who qualify who are 65 years of age or older.

Those who want to secure an appointment can click here to complete a vaccination verification form that will confirm their eligibility for the vaccination: http://spr.ly/6186HiAMY

A single-use, personalized scheduling link will be emailed to those whose eligibility is confirmed, according to Memorial Hermann.

These appointments are available only to pre-registered individuals 65 years of age and older, consistent with the State’s Phase 1B guidance.

Vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first come, first served basis until the available appointments are full. For additional information, click here: http://spr.ly/6187HiAMl