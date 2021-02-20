BCycle offering Houstonians free rides this weekend

Struggling with cabin fever after a week marked by freezing temperatures, power outages and water pressure woes? Take a breather and go for a bike ride. Public bike-sharing company Houston BCycle is offering Houstonians free bike rides Saturday and Sunday Feb. 20 and 21.

“As most of the snow continues to melt and temperatures slowly rise, we all deserve some joy this weekend,” Houston BCycle wrote in an announcement on social media.

To redeem the promotion, use the code “HTXSTRONG” on the BCycle app or “2021” at a BCycle Station kiosk.

Click here to find a BCycle station near you.