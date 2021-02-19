President Biden expected to sign major disaster declaration for Texas Friday, mayor says

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. A new-old ritual is taking shape in the Biden White House, one that starts with bulky briefing packages, war-gaming the what-ifs, and Oval Office discussions about how to talk to this or that particular U.S. ally or adversary. Twelve times since he took office, President Joe Biden has dialed up a world leader after reinstituting what was a long-held White House standard mothballed by Donald Trump: vigorous preparation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a major disaster declaration for Texas Friday, Mayor Turner said during a Friday afternoon news briefing.

“The word is that the Biden administration will sign a declaration for Texas today,” Turner said.

Biden over the weekend signed a federal disaster declaration for the state, but Gov. Greg Abbott this week requested Biden sign a major disaster declaration, which would free up more federal resources.

During a White House pool event Friday, Biden said he’s planning a trip to Texas, noting he had planned to travel to the state earlier this week but did not want to cause any disruptions.

“I had planned on visiting Texas in the middle of next week but I don’t want to be a burden,” Biden said.