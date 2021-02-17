Have you seen him? Police asking for help to find man authorities said sexually assaulted a child

Authorities are seeking the public’s helping in locating Carlos Luis Oviedo who is wanted for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from Houston police, the victim came forward and made a report in March of 2019; however, the incident occurred in January of 2018.

Detectives learned Oviedo sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

As of Feb. 14, there is a warrant out for the arrest of Oviedo.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is asking for your help to find him.

He is described as a 44-year-old, Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.