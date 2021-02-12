Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration to all counties ahead of winter storm in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties ahead of Monday’s winter storm.
Abbott said he will continue to deploy state resources to help assist local officials in their response efforts and has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to expand its daily operations to 24 hours a day through the end of next week, according to a release.
“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”
Here are the following state resources to support winter weather response operations:
- Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.
- Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
- Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four-wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
- Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.
- Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.
- Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.