Mom tackles man accused of peeking in daughter’s bedroom in Lake Jackson

A mom in Lake Jackson tackled a fleeing suspect, who is accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window. The takedown was captured on the police’s dashcam.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” said mom Phyllis Pena.

Pena said she returned home from the store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 to find a man in her yard peeking into the window. Her 15-year-old daughter was not in the room at the time, she said.

The man took off and Pena called the police.

Lake Jackson Police identified the man as Zane Hawkins, 19, who officers found nearby but he tried to get away. The suspect then started running towards the mom, who was outside at the time and moved in to make the tackle.

The video shows her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail and is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to Sgt. Roy Welch. Police said more charges could be added.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.

Pena said her kids knew of the suspect but did not know him personally.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them,” Pena said.