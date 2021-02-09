68ºF

Have you seen him? Houston man with intellectual disability is missing, police say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Zion Xavier Nicholls
Zion Xavier Nicholls (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A man with an intellectual disability is missing from a home in west Houston since Monday.

Zion Xavier Nicholls, 18, went missing around 8:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Briarlee Drive, Houston police said Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the words “Vans” across the front in white, a black hoodie, and black jogger sweatpants. He is described as six feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Texas EquuSearch will begin an active search for Nicholls will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The search staging area will be near the Outlet store in the parking lot of West Oaks Mall, located at southwest corner of Westheimer Road at Highway 6 in Houston.

Officials say there is an urgent need to find him due to his disability.

Any information should be referred to the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

