$2.6M eviction prevention program approved for Harris County residents

A multimillion-dollar program has been approved to protect tenants from eviction in Houston amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the program which provides an additional $2.6 million of rent relief was approved on January 26, 2021 at the Harris County Commissioners Court meeting.

Apply by completing the COVID-19 event survey at www.csd.hctx.gov or www.ReadyHarris.org.

“Harris County continues to search out available funding to provide relief to our residents during this time when so many have had their incomes disrupted,” the Community Services Department director Adrienne Holloway said. “We must do all we can to stabilize housing which is critical to the well-being of families and to the long-term recovery of our region from COVID-19.”

According to a news release, county officials estimate this funding will support as many as 304 families.

The distribution of funds will be managed by the Harris County Community Services Department, which will administer the application and approval process.

The City of Houston is relying on participation of Harris County property landlords in order to optimize its eviction prevention efforts.

According to county officials, landlords must agree to waive late fees and not pass court fees to the tenant in order for renters to be eligible for the program.