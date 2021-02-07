Discovery Green’s outdoor roller rink returning with new COVID-19 protocols in place. Here’s what to expect this year.

One of downtown Houston’s annual attractions is rolling back to Discovery Green— with some new safety measures for a socially distanced Spring season.

Discovery Green’s outdoor roller rink will open on Friday, March 5 and operate through Sunday, April 11.

Planning to take a twirl around the rink? Here’s what to expect.

COVID-19 protocols

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.discoverygreen.com/rollerrink

Guests must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue.

Skating guests under the age of 12 must have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person may wait in the public viewing area while the minor skates.

Skaters and staff will be required to wear a mask at all times. If a guest does not have a mask, one will be provided.

The roller rink capacity has been restricted to 50 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

A number of changes in the venue have been made to allow for social distancing while changing shoes and skates.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.

Roller rink staff procedures have been revised to allow for social distancing and monitoring.

Equipment and touchpoints in the facility will be thoroughly sanitized at regularly scheduled intervals.

Schedule

The roller rink will operate 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Houston Independent School District holidays; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Prices

Admission is $12 per person on every day but Monday (a.k.a Cheap Skate Mondays) when admission is $8 per person. Skate rental is included in the price of admission. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb 9.

Events

The roller rink will host several theme nights, including Cheap skate nights (Mondays, March 8 and 22 and April 5); Let the Good Times roll (Mondays and Wednesday, 7 to 9 p.m.); Time Warp Tuesdays (Tuesdays, 7 to 9 p.m.); Throwback Thursdays (Thursdays, 7 to 9 p.m.); and FUNomenal Fridays (Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m.).

The roller rink is located in Discovery Green at 1500 McKinney St. in downtown Houston. For additional information, visit www.discoverygreen.com.rollerrink.

