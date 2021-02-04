These are the Houston women making craft beer: See the calendar raising money to diversify Houston business

HOUSTON – Last July, Eugenia Brown came up with the idea to help 50 women of color earn their Certified Beer Server status in an effort to promote diversity in the craft beer industry.

Now, the initiative started by Brown, who is the founder of Charlotte-based brand Beer Chick, is on the road to 100.

“My hope is that by helping minority women achieve Cicerone Level 1 Certified Beer Server, I can help better prepare them for jobs in the beer industry, while also increasing their overall beer knowledge,” Brown said on her website.

In order to raise funds to support the initiative, Brown began a successful T-shirt campaign that raised more than $6,000.

Now, continuing with her effort to diversify the industry, Brown has brought the project to Houston.

“This is a movement that I want to start here in Houston and beyond,” she said.

Following her t-shirt campaign, Brown is now selling an 18-month calendar featuring everyday women of color in the craft beer business in Houston, which she says a portion of the proceeds will go towards The Road to 100 initiative.

Women of Color in Craft Beer, Houston (www.blackbeerchick.com)

According to Brown, her reason for designing the calendar was to highlight women of color in craft beer who are bankers, teachers, college students, pharmacy technicians, veterinarians, etc., that are underrepresented in the industry.