5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Feb. 4

Here are things to know for Thursday, Feb. 4:

1. Say it ain’t so: Rodeo Houston canceled for 2021

It all started with the cancellation of Rodeo Houston 2020 and now coronavirus has come full circle in the Houston area with the announcement that the 2021 event is no more.

According to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the weeks-long event, which had been rescheduled to May 4 through 23, has been canceled.

Rodeo officials announced that they pulled the plug on competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival, and other attractions and activities “due to the ongoing health situation.”

2. In lawsuit, woman trampled by HPD police horse accuses department of negligence

A woman who was seen in a video being trampled by a Houston Police Department horse during the George Floyd protests has sued the department.

According to court records, Melissa Sanchez filed her lawsuit on Jan. 15 and she is accusing HPD of negligence.

Sanchez said in August that a bystander caught the incident on video. It showed a mounted patrol officer’s horse hit Sanchez, who had her back to the animal, knock her to the ground and walk over her.

3. Texas tenants behind on rent will soon be able to seek aid from $1.3 billion assistance program

State officials plan to roll out a $1.3 billion rental assistance program for Texans struggling to keep up with housing payments during a shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The new program comes after a separate state initiative was criticized for its limited scope and because many landlords declined to participate.

More than 1.6 million Texans had little or no confidence in being able to pay next month’s rent, according to a January survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Assistance for the new program will only be available to households that make no more than 80% of the area’s median income, which varies by county and by the number of members in a household.

4. Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine shows a hint that it may reduce transmission of the virus and offers strong protection for three months on just a single dose, researchers said Wednesday in an encouraging turn in the campaign to suppress the outbreak.

The preliminary findings from Oxford University, a co-developer of the vaccine, could vindicate the British government’s controversial strategy of delaying the second shot for up to 12 weeks so that more people can be quickly given a first dose. Up to now, the recommended time between doses has been four weeks.

The research could also bring scientists closer to an answer to one of the big questions about the vaccination drive: Will the vaccines actually curb the spread of the coronavirus?

5. Slots filled for Memorial Hermann’s drive-thru vaccine clinic at Conroe ISD stadium

A COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic will be held at Woodforest Bank Stadium, Friday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Public registration opened Wednesday for people who are 65 years of age and older, consistent with the state’s Phase 1B guidance, but has since been filled. You can find the registration form by clicking here.

The event is hosted by Memorial Hermann, along with Montgomery County, the City of Shenandoah and Conroe Independent School District.

Officials said in a news release that the vaccine supply is limited and appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until the available appointments are full.

