Man who spit at officers arrested, charged with harassment of a public servant, authorities say

Brandon Actkins, 31, was arrested and charged with harassment on a public servant. He had to be given a spit hood because he was spitting on officers, authorities said.

Authorities have arrested a man who is accused of acting aggressively toward people with unwanted soliciting in north Harris County.

The incident happened Tuesday at a Walmart in the 4400 block of the North Freeway, according to authorities.

Officials said deputies with Constable Mark Herman were working an approved extra job at the Walmart when they encountered Brandon Actkins, 31, being aggressive.

Deputies said they told Actkins to leave the premises, but he refused so he was detained. According to a news release, once detained, Actkins began repeatedly spitting on the officers.

The Houston Police Department arrived on the scene to help, and Actkins also spit of those officers.

He continued spitting on them even after being put in the back of the patrol vehicle, and Actkins even began kicking and damaging equipment in the vehicle, authorities said.

Authorities had to put a spit hood on Actkins, which can be seen in his mugshot.

Herman said Actkins was charged with two counts of harassment on a public servant. His bond was set at $30,000.