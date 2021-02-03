Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sexually abusing a child

Jose Juan Cano, 32, is wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child, police said.

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with the sexual abuse of a child.

The abuse started in February 2019 and continued through April 2020 at a location in the 2700 block of S. Dairy Ashford Road, according to authorities. Police said they learned about the assault shortly after in June 2020, when the victim came forward.

After further investigation, police were able to identify 32-year-old Jose Juan Cano as the primary suspect in the case, authorities said.

Cano is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Cano’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Ad

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.