Ask 2: Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in another county other than my home county?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in another county other than my home county?

Answer: Yes.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference on Jan. 11 that there are no geographical restrictions to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at any vaccine hub in Texas, as long as you are a resident of Texas.

Special section: Vaccine Central

Residents can travel cross-county to receive the vaccine as long as they make the required appointment time and if they are eligible for it.

Click here to see which vaccine hubs are open in the Houston-area.

Ad

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.