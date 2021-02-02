Authorities seek public’s help to find fugitive accused of torturing 2 children in Houston

Victor Hugo Prado, 42, has been charged with two counts of serious bodily injury to a child.

HOUSTON – A fugitive is still on the run after being accused of torturing two children, according to the Houston Police Department.

The fugitive, 42-year-old Victor Hugo Prado, has been charged with two counts of serious bodily injury to a child.

On May 19, officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Cook Road after receiving a report of two children who had suffered serious injuries, police said. Investigators said they discovered the children had several contusions and fractures in various states of healing that are believed to have been caused by Prado.

Medical staff told investigators that they believed the children had been tortured and “were fortunate to be alive,” police said.

Officials said Prado has a prior conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Prado’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 713-222-8477, submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.