Texas named one of the best states for women-led startups, according to new study

HOUSTON – If you’re a woman looking to start your own business, you’re in the right place in Texas.

According to a study by Merchant Maverick, the Lone Star state is one of the best states for women-led startups.

Texas ranked sixth in the nation on Merchant Maverick’s inaugural “Best States For Women-Led Startups in 2021” report.

The study reviewed eight key metrics to determine the overall ranking of each state.

As one of the top 10 states, Texas beats the national average of self-employed women in their own business per state.

Additionally, the study found that Texas has the fifth-most employees working at firms managed by women.

Other categories Texas impressed in were VC invested into women-led startups and State income tax rate.

According to Merchant Maverick, the state $365 billion in VC funding for women-led startups in the past five years, ranking seventh overall.

Here’s a look at how the Lone Star State in each category:

% of employer firms led by women – 14th

% of employees employed at women-led firms – 5th

% women self-employed in their own business – 29th

Average income of self-employed women business owners – 31st

VC invested into women-led startups – 7th

Startup early survival – 19th

State income tax rate – 1st

Unemployment rate – 34th