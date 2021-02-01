Have you seen him? Police searching for missing man last seen in Humble area

Police are asking for help finding Cody Hines, 34, who has been missing since Jan. 30, 2021.

HUMBLE, Texas – Authorities are asking for help finding a man who has been missing for multiple days.

According to the missing person report, Cody Hines was last seen on Saturday around noon on Kenswick Drive in the Humble area.

The man is 34 years old and is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Police said the clothing he was wearing is unknown, but he may be driving a green 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with the Texas plate BX5J027.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.