Goat, meth found during traffic stop in Harris County, authorities say

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Photos released by Captain M. Kinnard-Bing on @HCSO_D5Patrol on Twitter. (Captain M. Kinnard-Bing @HCSO_D5Patrol/Twitter)

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy said a goat was in the back seat when authorities found meth during recent a traffic stop.

Marcus Kinnard-Bing, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain District 5, said on Twitter that the traffic stop, prompted by a defective marker lamp led to two people taken into custody. The goat, he wrote, “was released to a responsible party.”

KPRC 2 is asking for more information on the case and will share details as they become available.

