Goat, meth found during traffic stop in Harris County, authorities say

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy said a goat was in the back seat when authorities found meth during recent a traffic stop.

Marcus Kinnard-Bing, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Captain District 5, said on Twitter that the traffic stop, prompted by a defective marker lamp led to two people taken into custody. The goat, he wrote, “was released to a responsible party.”

D5 CRU Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a defective marker lamp. While investing the stop Deputies located meth on two occupants along with a goat in the back seat. Both occupants were taken into custody, and the goat was released to a responsible party. pic.twitter.com/glVwZlkiXd — Captain M. Kinnard-Bing (@HCSO_D5Patrol) February 1, 2021

