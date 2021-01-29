Body found in search for missing Texas A&M Galveston student, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas – Authorities said they have found a body in the search for a missing Texas A&M Galveston student.

The missing student, identified as Cadet Brandon Perlowski, was last seen Wednesday. When Perlowski did not report for formation, officials started to inquire, according to authorities.

Officials said a search and rescue team, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were dispatched to the campus Thursday to looks for the missing student.

“The same day Perlowski’s vehicle was found abandoned on the north side of campus in an area frequented by students,” the university said in an update. “He has not been heard from by friends or family since Wednesday evening.”

During Thursday’s search, authorities said they discovered the body of another student inside one of the dorm rooms. According to authorities, the student had called asking for a welfare check because he did not feel well. When someone arrived at the room, the student was dead, officials said. The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the cause of death for the student found in the dorm was a preexisting medical condition. There is no evidence of foul play or suicide.

Officials have not confirmed if the body is that Perlowski, but it is believed to be him.

Authorities said they do not believe the two incidents are connected. Officials also have not yet released the identification or description for the deceased student.

Sophomore Sakari Kankainen said the Sea Aggies community needs to be strong as they navigate these emotionally challenging waters.

“I think resiliency right now should top everything. It just needs to be bolstered,” said Kankainen.

For Seth Clark, the timing poses a mental obstacle as the semester is only a few weeks old.

“It’s so early in the semester and everybody is really trying to get back in the groove of school and having that come up is definitely a shock,” said Clark. “It’s just a sad statement that they lost their lives so early, it could have been anybody.”

The deaths on the A&M Galveston campus comes two days after Texas A&M in College Station announced the death of cadet Ryan Boles.

Texas A&M Galveston released a statement on Twitter saying they were notified of the incidents and are working with police to aid in the search. The statement also said counseling services will be available to students by calling 409-740-4736 or by going to Building 3030, suite 104.