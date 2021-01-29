Man shot, child hurt after shooting in Katy, authorities say

KATY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in Katy on Friday.

Neighbors report a man was shot two or three times and a child, about 5 years old, was grazed in the head after multiple shots were fired in the 500 block of Westgreen Boulevard around the 3 p.m., according to authorities.

The man is in critical condition and the child is stable, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The suspect, who has not been described as of this writing, fled on foot after the shooting, authorities say. The motive is unknown.

If you have any information, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.