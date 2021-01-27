WATCH LIVE: Announcement for the results of ‘Operation Washout,’ a 10-day operation in Galveston County

GALVESTON, Texas – Officials are announcing the results of Operation Washout, a 10-day operation in Galveston County.
The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Galveston Law Enforcement Center located on 601 54th St.
Participating agencies included:
- Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
- Galveston Police Department
- La Marque Police Department
- Texas City Police Department
- Hitchcock Police Department
- Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Department of Criminal Justice (OIG)
- Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms
- Department of Homeland Security
- United States Marshals Service