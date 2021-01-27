62ºF

WATCH LIVE: Announcement for the results of ‘Operation Washout,’ a 10-day operation in Galveston County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

GALVESTON, Texas – Officials are announcing the results of Operation Washout, a 10-day operation in Galveston County.

The press conference will take place at 10 a.m. at the Galveston Law Enforcement Center located on 601 54th St.

Participating agencies included:

  • Galveston County Sheriff’s Office
  • Galveston Police Department
  • La Marque Police Department
  • Texas City Police Department
  • Hitchcock Police Department
  • Texas Department of Public Safety
  • Texas Department of Criminal Justice (OIG)
  • Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • United States Marshals Service

