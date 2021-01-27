Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in connection with sexual assault of a child

Jerbin Castro, 25, is wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

According to authorities, they received a report of the sexual assault of a child in March 2020 that happened in the 6600 block of Avenue R.

During the investigation, police said the victim came forward and alerted them to abuse that happened in December 2019. After further investigation, officials said they were able to identify Jerbin Castro as the suspect.

Castro is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic man with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Castro’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.