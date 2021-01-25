HPD officer shoots person after witnessing shooting in north Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – Houston police said Monday an officer shot a shooting suspect in north Houston.
The shooting happened in the 8500 block of North Main.
Police said in a tweet that the officer witnessed a shooting and shot the suspect around 2:20 p.m.
The shooting suspect was hit and was transported to the hospital.
Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area.
