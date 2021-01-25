HPD officer shoots person after witnessing shooting in north Houston, authorities say

A large contingent of emergency vehicles are seen at the scene of a shooting in north Houston on Jan. 25, 2021.

HOUSTON – Houston police said Monday an officer shot a shooting suspect in north Houston.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of North Main.

Police said in a tweet that the officer witnessed a shooting and shot the suspect around 2:20 p.m.

The shooting suspect was hit and was transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area.

