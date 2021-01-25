Ask 2: Has there been any arrangement to vaccinate seniors who are transportation challenged?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Has there been any arrangement to vaccinate seniors who are transportation challenged?

Answer: The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are currently being distributing to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding ERs and other clinics across Texas.

Some eligible recipients are facing difficulty to get vaccinated despite their prioritization as a part of Phase 1A or 1B.

KVEO reports, according to health officials, that the vaccine is not allowed to be administered at home.

Health officials are suggesting vulnerable individuals remain home until a plan to administer the vaccine to those with transportation challenges is issued, according to KVEO.

Currently, the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Plan does not address the issue.

