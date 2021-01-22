Police asking for help finding man who ripped necklace off woman, punched her in the face while she sat in her car

HOUSTON – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying the man wanted in connection with a violent robbery in the Houston area.

The incident happened around 11: 15 a.m. on Nov. 8 at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ranchester, police said.

Officials said a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the complex parking lot when an unknown white, four-door Hyundai parked behind her. The driver got out and approached the woman, reached into her open window and grabbed the necklace she was wearing, police said.

The victim said she tried to stop the man, but he punched her numerous times in the face and was able to get away with the necklace, police said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man with a heavy build. He is believed to be between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. According to police, he was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to directly contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Information leading to his charging and/or arrest may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.