Optimism about COVID-19 rises slightly, but many still worry about a bumpy road ahead

WASHINGTON – As President Joe Biden begins his tenure in the White House, American voters are somewhat more optimistic than they were last fall about the impact of the coronavirus in the United States, but more than four-in-ten still believe the worst of the pandemic is yet to come and a majority says the delivery of vaccines to the public has not gone well so far.

An NBC News poll conducted Jan. 10-13, 2021, found that 38 percent of voters believe the worst of the health crisis is behind us, while 44 percent believe the worst is yet to come.

That’s a bit more optimistic than survey results from shortly before the November election, when just 25 percent of voters said that the worst of the virus was already in the rear view mirror, while 55 percent predicted that the worst was yet to come.

