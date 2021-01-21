Man, daughter in critical condition after being pulled from burning home, officials say

KATY, Texas – Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire they said left a woman and her father in critical condition in Katy Wednesday.

Crews said they responded to a one-alarm fire in the 21500 block of Wellsford Glen Drive around 9:50 p.m. A man and his daughter were rescued by Cy-Fair FD crews as the blaze spread throughout the home, officials said.

According to firefighters, medics performed CPR on both the man and his daughter, who uses a wheelchair, and transported them to Memorial Hermann in critical condition. Medics reportedly resuscitated both of them before transporting them.

Officials said the man’s wife, who also uses a wheelchair, was able to escape the blaze with the assistance of her husband and neighbors before the fire department’s arrival.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they assisted the woman away from the home as units arrived. The woman was evaluated at the scene but was not transported.