5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Jan. 19

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Jan. 19:

1. ‘It’s heartbreaking’: Doors at Heights Hospital locked because of nearly $1 million in back rent

Employees at The Heights Hospital said they couldn’t get into the building Monday when they showed up for work.

“We came to work and we were locked out,” said clinical coordinator Barbie Ortega. “They wouldn’t allow us in the building.”

Two notices posted on the doors of the building at Ashland Street and West 19th Street said the locks had been changed because of unpaid rent. Both notices are addressed two LLCs. One indicates more than $322,000 in back rent, and the other indicates more than $948,000 in back rent.

Read more.

2. 13-year-old girl with COVID-19 on life support in Houston after cardiac arrest

Doctors performed a second surgery on Alina Valenzuela on Monday after the teenager with no known underlying health conditions contracted COVID-19 and soon after went into cardiac arrest.

The Valenzuela family lives in Pearsall, near San Antonio. Alina Valenzuela is 13-years-old.

On Jan. 10, the teenager complained of chest pain and the family took her to an emergency room near their home, where they say she tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home.

On Tuesday, Valenzuela went into cardiac arrest. Doctors eventually determined that the teenager needed special care at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. She was transferred on Friday.

Read more.

3. Man arrested in Spring facing federal charges in Capitol riots in court Tuesday

A local man arrested and charged in the Capitol riot is due in federal court Tuesday.

Joshua R. Lollar is being held in federal custody. Federal prosecutors said he has a history of psychological issues and told investigators he has guns. They’re concerned about releasing him until they can determine where those guns are located.

Lollar is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and impeding or disrupting official functions, obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder and obstructing federally protection function and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint filed with U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Read more.

4. Owner of Spire says nightclub was following coronavirus occupancy rules

The owner of a nightclub shuttered by the Houston Fire Department over the weekend said Monday the ordeal could have been prevented had he been allowed to hire increased off-duty police officers for security.

Zach Truesdell, owner of Spire Nightclub, said he had hired 14 Harris County sheriff’s deputies to work Saturday night.

“Our Harris County officers, their permit had been pulled to work our event for the weekend,” Truesdell said. “All this would have been prevented if we would have had our Harris County sheriffs working with us that night.”

Authorities evacuated the club Sunday morning, citing a “life-safety concern” described as going “beyond the issue with COVID.”

Read more.

5. ‘For the sake of public safety’: Deshaun Watson asks fans to go home after reports of planned rally in support of QB at NRG

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is asking fans to go home after reports of a planned rally at NRG Stadium Monday.

Watson took to Twitter to tell fans he appreciated the support but wanted them to stay home for safety purposes.

“I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today,” Watson said. “Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety.”

Read more.

