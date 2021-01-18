HISD temporarily closes Condit Elementary over coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – Condit Elementary School has been temporarily closed because of concerns over the coronavirus, officials at the Houston Independent School District announced Sunday.
Officials said the school will be closed from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25 to be deep cleaned and disinfected. In the meantime, officials said, students will transition to virtual learning.
The school nurse is notifying students or staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to HISD’s data, 12 coronavirus cases have been reported at the school.