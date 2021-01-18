HISD temporarily closes Condit Elementary over coronavirus concerns

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to two new studies released on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, people who have antibodies from infection with the coronavirus seem less likely to get a second infection for several months and maybe longer. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HOUSTON – Condit Elementary School has been temporarily closed because of concerns over the coronavirus, officials at the Houston Independent School District announced Sunday.

Officials said the school will be closed from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25 to be deep cleaned and disinfected. In the meantime, officials said, students will transition to virtual learning.

The school nurse is notifying students or staff who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to HISD’s data, 12 coronavirus cases have been reported at the school.