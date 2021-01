Smoke and flames are seen during an apartment building fire in Cypress, Texas, on Jan. 17, 2021.

CYPRESS, Texas – A firefighter was injured Sunday while battling an apartment fire in Cypress.

The two-alarm fire was reported about 5:30 p.m. on York Meadows Drive, near the intersection of West Little York Road and State Highway 6.

Officials said the firefighter, who was injured in a fall, and was treated at the scene.

Two residents were also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire damaged eight units.