Woman injured in shooting on Washington Avenue, Houston police say

HOUSTON – A woman was shot and injured in Houston early Sunday, according to Houston police.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a location near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Reinerman Street in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers located a woman in her 40s suffering gunshot wounds to her back.

She was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to Houston police.

Investigators said two couples were walking down the street in opposite directions. As they passed each other, they bumped into one another, inciting an argument. One couple went to their vehicle while the other couple continued walking. The pair who had gone to their vehicle began shooting at the other couple and the woman was struck twice.

An investigation into the shooting is in its early stages.

Police described the suspect as Black male in a black Infiniti vehicle. No additional suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to call Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.