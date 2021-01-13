Armed carjacking suspect shot by Houston police officer charged, police say

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against an armed robbery suspect who fired shots at Houston police officers and was then shot by one of the officers Monday, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Airport Boulevard around 1:25 a.m.

Police said the male suspect, 28-year-old Danielle Pope, has been charged two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators said the HPD officer who shot the suspect, E. Camacho, was not injured during the incident. Officer Camacho was sworn in as an HPD officer in July 2018 and is assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, police said.

RELATED: Carjacking suspect shot by officer after firing weapon at police in SE Houston, HPD says

According to investigators, officers received information about a carjacking in which the suspect stole a black Mercedes 300 from victims at a gas station near the South Sam Houston Parkway service road (Beltway 8) and Telephone Road. Police said one of the victims told them Pope pointed a pistol at two of them inside the vehicle and forced them out. According to officers, a man was inside the store when his wife and child were approached by Pope.

Police said an HPD sergeant patrolling the area located a black Mercedes matching the description of the stolen vehicle and attempted to catch up to it, along with other officers. Officers said they caught up to the vehicle after the suspect struck a curb. Police said while knowing Pope was armed, they drew their duty weapons and told the suspect to show his hands multiple times. The suspect exited the vehicle with a pistol and fired multiple shots at officers, but no one was hit, investigators said.

Police said Officer Camancho took out her weapon and struck the suspect, causing him to drop his weapon and fall to the ground. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the suspect to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.